Court set to deliver judgment on Bora’s D7M suit against IGP

By Bruce Asemota

The High Court in Banjul, presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, has set 10th November, 2023 to deliver judgment in the civil suit filed by Gambian comedian Alhajie Sisawo alias Alhajie Bora who is claiming D7 million as damages for the willful breach of his fundamental rights after detaining him beyond the constitutional limit of 72 hours.

Alhajie Bora also asked the High Court to declare that his detention from the 4th October to the 10th October without being arraigned before any court of law was unlawful and unconstitutional and amounts to a breach of his fundamental rights as enshrined in the 1997 Constitution.

Bora is further seeking the court to make a declaration restraining the Inspector General of Police from arbitrarily arresting and detaining him for no just cause.

Meanwhile, during Monday’s sitting, Alhajie Bora’s legal counsel, Lawyer Lamin S Camara informed the court that he was served with the affidavit filed by the state which he accordingly applied to the court to strike out.

The presiding judge however refused to strike out the affidavit filed by the state but gave Lawyer Camara three days (up to the 1st November) to file his client’s affidavit in reply to the state affidavit in opposition.

Both the state and Lawyer Camara were given up to 8th November, 2023 to file their briefs and lawyer Camara was given a day to file a reply on points of law.

The matter was adjourned to the 10th November, 2023 for judgment.

