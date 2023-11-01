Dou Sanno says NPP will be happy to face Darboe in 2026

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Presidential adviser Dodou Sanno, a former stalwart of the opposition United Democratic Party, has said his ruling National People’s Party will be happy to face Ousainu Darboe in the 2026 presidential election, describing Mr Draboe as a serial election loser.

Mr Sanno was reacting to UDP campaign manager Momodou Sabally’s declaration that Darboe will again be the party’s candidate in 2026.

“We are well prepared for whoever we may face in 2026, but the NPP and President Barrow will be even happier to face a man we humiliated in 2021. Darboe’s candidacy will make life very easy for us because he is unpopular and that makes him easy to beat,” he said.

Sanno said he did not however expect Momodou Sabally to say anything otherwise because it is thanks to Darboe that he was elected into his position as campaign manager of the UDP.

“We all know their party betrayed Karafa Sonko to put Sabally in that position,” he said.

Sanno said any Gambian, be it a UDP supporter or not, will know that someone like Darboe who contested five elections and lost them cannot be a threat to anybody, especially an established party like the NPP.

“If the UDP selects him as their next candidate, then Gambians should question their intelligence,” he said.

He said the NPP has no doubt that with the support of the Gambian people, they will win the 2026 presidential election, adding that for now, President Barrow is focused on his development plans.

“I think Darboe should realise that he is not a popular candidate, but I dare him to try it and see what the outcome would be,” he said.