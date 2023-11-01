Gambia College student dies on back way

- Advertisement -

A Gambia College student, Musa Jarju, has died in a capsised migrant boat while travelling to Spain through the perilous sea journey.

He was a first-year student at the School of Public Health, the Gambia College.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the untimely passing of our beloved student, Musa Jarju, a first-year student at the School of Public Health, the Gambia College. Musa departed from us on his way to Spain through the back way leaving a void in our hearts that can never be filled,” the school said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

“Musa was an exceptional individual, known for his dedication to his studies and commitment to public health. He had a genuine passion for helping others and was always eager to learn. Musa’s classmates remember him as a friendly and kind-hearted person who never hesitated to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. “Beyond his academic pursuits, Musa was an active member of the college community. He actively participated in various extracurricular activities, showcasing his talents and leadership skills. Musa’s enthusiasm and positive attitude made him a cherished friend and role model to his peers. Musa’s loss will forever be mourned by his family, friends, classmates, and SPH at large. Our thoughts and prayers are with Musa’s loved ones as they navigate through this difficult time. May they find solace in the memories they shared with him. We pray that Allah Azawajal grant him and all the departed souls the highest place in Jannah, ameen,” the statement said.