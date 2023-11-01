Victims reparations bill finally

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Minster of Justice Dawda Jallow will introduce the much-awaited victims reparations bill in the National Assembly during the just opened extraordinary session.

The bill, once passed, will establish a Victims Reparations Commission that will among other things identify and pay reparations to victims of the Jammeh-era crimes on behalf of the Gambia government. It will be an independent commission which would comprise committees each tasked to deliver a specific assignment.