Gambia News

Sainabou & Co plead not guilty to manslaughter

73
By Bruce Asemota

Sainabou Mbye, Cherno Mbye and Kimbilly Dambelly took their plea yesterday before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul on two counts of manslaughter and exposing child to injury.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to them.

The Prosecution led by Principal State Counsel M.B.Sowe opened the prosecution’s case and called three witnesses who are police officers attached to the serious crime unit of the police headquarters in Banjul.

The three witnesses testified that they obtained the cautionary and voluntary statements of the accused persons and the said statements were all admitted into evidence as prosecution exhibits.

The witnesses were however cross-examined by the defence counsel representing each of the accused persons.

It should be noted that senior lawyer Ida Drammeh now represents Sainabou Mbye, whilst Aji Combeh Gaye represents Cherno Mbye and Sagar C.T Twun represents Kimbilly Dambelly.

Meanwhile, the matter will continue today as the State is expected to call five witnesses.

