SANA MANJANG ARRESTED WITH NON-GAMBIANS IN SENEGAL

A reliable top security source yesterday told The Standard yesterday that a prominent member of former president Jammeh’s patrol teamThe Junglers Sana Manjang and several other non-Gambians, have been arrested in Senegal over the weekend, and are waiting to be repatriated to The Gambia.

According to our source, officials are still working on establishing the nationalities and connection of the other arrestees to Manjang.

Asked if it is true, as rumored that Manjang may have been in the company of mercenaries planning to attack Te Gambia, our source replied: “That is farfetched. In any case this is a security matter and it is always handled with care and sensitivity”.

Meanwhile Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) spokesperson Malick Sanyang confirmed Manjang’s detention and added that authorities are working closely with their counterparts in the region to ensure that appropriate procedures are followed in the matter.

Manjang, who fled the country after the fall of the Jammeh regime, has been implicated in several high-profile human rights violations documented by the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission.