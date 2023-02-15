SANG NDONG APPOINTED MEMEBR OF CAF TECHNICAL STUDY GROUP FOR U-20 TOURNEY

The Confederation of Africa Football, CAF, has selected Gambia Football Technical Director Sang John Ndong to be part of the Technical Study Group Team at this month’s U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

A statement published by the GFF said the CAF Technical Study Group (TSG) is formed based on merits from the technical committees and member associations and their primary responsibility will be to make technical analysis during the course of the tournament and present reports to CAF to develop a technical report of the tournament.

Reacting to this significant development, Mr. Ndong expressed gratitude to CAF for the trust accorded to him.

“It will be a great added experience as it is my first time to be part of this incredible assignment with CAF. I am honoured to be considered amongst others across the continent,” Ndong said.

He is expected to leave for Cairo on the 17th of February and would remain there for the rest of the tournament in March.