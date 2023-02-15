Young Scorpions, others landed in Egypt for Afcon U-20

A good number of the 12 teams that will compete for the ultimate prize of being kings of the U20 age category during the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt 2023 landed in the land of the Pharaoh, according to Cafonline.

The competition will kick-off on 19 February in Cairo Stadium with the final scheduled for 11 March 2023.

Mozambique, Zambia, South Sudan and The Gambia have touched down in Cairo already to kick-off their preparations.

Mozambique’s Os Mambas juniors will play the opening match against hosts Egypt on Sunday 19 February at 16:00 local time at Cairo International Stadium. The Mozambicans will play in Group A, also composed of Senegal and Nigeria.

South Sudan, who are playing in their first U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, have also set foot on Egyptian soil. The debutants will be based in Ismailia and will face in Group B, Congo, Uganda and Central African Republic.

The Zambians, who triumphed in this competition in 2017, will play their first Group C match on 21 February against Benin at the Alexandria Stadium. The game will kick off at 19:00 local time. Meanwhile, The Gambia will open her account against Tunisia the same day. The Young Scorpions arrived in Cairo yesterday evening via Istanbul where they transited.

This edition of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations is a qualifier for the FIFA U-20 World Cup scheduled for May. The four top finishers in the tourney will qualify for the World Cup.