Satou Sabally nails half-court shot in return to wings

Satou Sabally made an emphatic return to the Dallas Wings, draining a stunning half-court shot Thursday in the opening game of the team’s first-round playoff series against the Connecticut Sun.

The 24-year-old appeared in her first game since July 12 after an ankle injury sidelined Sabally through the second half of the WNBA regular season. She wasted no time in making an impact.

Including her first-quarter buzzer-beater, Sabally notched ten points, two assists and two rebounds in 15 minutes on the court. But the Sun overwhelmed the Wings with a comprehensive performance on both sides of the court, pulling off a commanding 93-68 victory.

Allisha Gray led Dallas with 17 points, five rebounds and two assists, while Tyasha Harris added 13 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Five Connecticut players finished in the double figures, including Jonquel Jones, who led all scorers with 19 points, and Alyssa Thomas, who logged a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

“We just wanted to come out with the same intensity as we started the game with,”Jones said.“Third quarters of the regular season for us, we kind of didn’t come out as strong as we would have wanted to. So, we wanted to make sure that we put an emphasis on that and that we just ride that playoff intensity.”