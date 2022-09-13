Olympic Scorpions warm up for Burkina

The Olympic Scorpions, the national Under-U23 side continue to hone their skills at the Stadium ahead of double -legged qualifiers against Burkina Faso later this month. The first leg would be played in Cotonou on the 24 September where Burkina will host her home match while The Gambia will take her home match to Morocco a few days later.

Coach Abdou Jammeh (T-Boy) is expected to select a final list to represent The Gambia in this qualifiers that he hopes will end up qualifying the country to the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France next year.