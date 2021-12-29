Saul Badjie, others return from exile

- Advertisement -

The spokesperson of the Gambia Armed Forces, Captain Malick Sanyang, yesterday confirmed that nearly a dozen personal security details of former president Yahya Jammeh have returned home and currently going through administrative processes.

The returning personnel included the former powerful state guard commander Saul Badjie, implicated in several crimes by the TRRC.

In another development, a joint National Security Unit handling their matter issued a statement confirming the return of the former Jammeh bodyguards. It named the following people as those who have returned:

1. Lieutenant General Sulayman Badjie

2. Lieutenant Colonel Wandifa Barrow

3. Lieutenant Colonel Amadou Joof

4. Major Landing Tamba

5. Lieutenant Kaddy Colley

6. Warrant Officer Class I Musa Badjie

7. Sergeant Nyassi Lamin

8. Sergeant Jarju Landing

9. Sergeant Jammeh Lamin LB

10. Almameh Kujabi

11. Mariatou Jammeh

12. Awa Jammeh

13. Aramata Camara

14. Two children

The statement further revealed that five years on or thereabout, these returnees voluntarily made their intentions of returning to their motherland known and wished for arrangements to be made to facilitate their return.

“Considering the long duration of absence from their families and loved ones, the Government of The Gambia listened and heard their plea, and promised to look into the best modalities employable to ensure an orderly, as well as a befitting re-unification with their families.

“Subsequently, having ascertained their intention to return voluntarily, the Government through the appropriate diplomatic channels engaged the Government of Equatorial Guinea to facilitate their movement.

“In the Gambia, meanwhile, Office of the National Security Advisor charged a dedicated team of security services to ensure a suitable way of receiving, as well as processing them orderly in order to allow them reunite with their families.

“While the necessary administrative processes have begun, in order to satisfy all security concerns, we once again welcome the returnees back to The Gambia as fellow citizens.

“However, we urge them to continue to be law-abiding as demonstrated since their arrival back to The Gambia,” the statement added.