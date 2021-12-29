BARROW, DARBOE REACT TO SUPREME COURT DECISION

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

President Adama Barrow and Ousainu Darboe have reacted to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike out UDP’s election petition.

Yesterday, the country’s apex court dismissed the petition on the basis that the UDP failed to comply with rule 11 of the Elections Petition Rules. The court also asked the UDP to pay D100, 000 compensation cost to President Barrow.

- Advertisement -

But reacting to the court’s ruling, Darboe said: “UDP has never left anything wrong in this country to go unchallenged. We have directed the jurisprudence of this country, we’ve directed how the constitution of this country should work. We have not lost anything because the petition was not dismissed based on merit but a mere technicality. We should have pe Proud of ourselves for what we have done and will continue to do for Country.”

Speaking to The Standard at State House less than an hour after the decision, President Barrow calmly said: “I heard about it and we have started celebrating.”

“Oh, so soon? Were you in court?” The Standard asked, and the president replied: “No, but I was very well represented.”

- Advertisement -

Later in the day, the president tweeted: “I am pleased that Gambians have decided. Our democracy works, citizens can rely on our judiciary to lay their complaint and justice would be served. Thank you, Gambia for your trust in me.”