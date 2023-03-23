Scorpions landed in Mali ahead of Friday’s match

After a few days on convergence and training in Morocco, the national team left Cassablanca last night at 2130hrs and arrived in Bamako at 1am this morning, and is lodged at the Raddison Blue Hotel.

The team will train at the Stade du 26 Mars where Friday’s encounter with host Mali will take place at 7pm.

After the match, Gambian team will leave straight to the airport to catch a 1am flight back to Casablanca to continue preparations for the second leg, to be played next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Modou Barrow is confirmed to be out of the team due to illness while Bambalie Sanyang has been handed a late call up to replace the injured Yusupha Njie, who has hamstring.

Ali Sowe is the only player expected who hasn’t arrived in camp yet. But it is confirmed that he will travel from Istanbul to Bamako where he’ll meet with the rest of the team.