Senegal to launch new highway code by mid-2026

- Advertisement -

The Senegalese government is accelerating the implementation of a new highway code, with a target to have the system fully operational by the end of June 2026.

Minister of Land and Air Transport Yankhoba Diemé announced the timeline during a national workshop in Saly-Portudal dedicated to finalising the regulatory framework. According to the minister, technical preparations are already 80 percent complete, clearing the way for a gradual rollout in the coming months.

The reform introduces several technological and structural innovations aimed at modernising traffic management and reducing road fatalities. Central to the new code is the introduction of a points-based driving license system and the deployment of video surveillance to automate the penalisation of traffic offenses. To improve efficiency and transparency, the government is also digitalising fine payments, a move intended to simplify administrative procedures and reduce direct physical contact between motorists and enforcement officers.

- Advertisement -

Beyond enforcement technology, the legislation overhauls the driver’s license application process and mandates more structured training programs, particularly for public transport professionals. Vehicle inspections will also see a dual reform: they are set to become more accessible to the public while simultaneously adhering to more rigorous safety standards.

Minister Dieme emphasised that the new code will feature significantly tougher financial penalties for traffic violations to deter dangerous behavior on the road. By hitting offenders “where it hurts financially,” the authorities hope to instill a culture of greater responsibility. This comprehensive restructuring reflects a broader commitment by the Senegalese government to modernise transport governance and drastically improve road safety across the country.

APA