Senegalese butcher, 49, remanded over rape of girl, 14

By Amadou Jadama

Birane Sugu, a Senegalese butcher, has been charged with raping a 14-year-old girl (name withheld) in Sutukonding village in the Upper River Region.

Sugu 49, appeared before Magistrate Peter Che at Basse Magistrates’ Court facing a single charge of rape.

When the case was called for plea taking, the butcher denied police prosecutor Sub-Inspector Jamanka’s accusation that he engaged in sexual intercourse with the underage girl.

Jamanka told the court not to grant bail to Sugu on the ground that as a non-Gambian he is a flight risk, and that he and the victim are live in the small community of Sutukonding.

“The victim also said in her statement that the accused threatened her that if she revealed that he is the one who had carnal knowledge of her, he will kill her. Based on these reasons, I object to granting him bail, “he said.

Magistrate Che granted the prosecution’s application and ordered that Sugu be remanded at the Janjangbureh Prison.

According to the bill of indictment, the alleged rape happened eight months ago.

