VP Jallow leads inspection ahead of OIC Banjul Summit

By Mahzouba Maya Faal

On Saturday, 13th April 2024, His Excellency Mohammed B.S Jallow, Vice President of The Gambia, spearheaded a thorough site inspection of Banjul International Airport and the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center in anticipation of the 15th Heads of States and Government Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), scheduled for May 4th and 5th, 2024.

Accompanied by esteemed officials, including the Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service, Chief of Staff (Office of The President), and Cabinet Ministers from various key ministries such as Works, Defence, Lands, Health, Petroleum, Information, and Tourism, along with the Chief Protocol (OP), and members of the OIC Secretariat, Vice President Jallow meticulously scrutinized crucial facilities and infrastructure essential for the successful hosting of the forthcoming summit.

The assessment commenced at Banjul International Airport, where VP Jallow and his entourage began their evaluation at the security Barracks – main airport entrance, proceeding to inspect the VVIP Lounge, Apron, and Firefighting and Rescue Service Unit.

Subsequently, the delegation proceeded to the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center situated in Senegambia, Bijilo, the designated venue for the imminent OIC summit. During this segment of the visit, Vice President Mohammed B.S Jallow toured the meeting halls/rooms and translation booths, crucial components of the conference infrastructure.

This comprehensive inspection afforded the Vice President and his delegation an invaluable opportunity to gauge the progress of preparations and ascertain the readiness of both Banjul International Airport and the SDKJ International Conference Center for the 15th Islamic OIC Banjul Summit scheduled for May.

Speaking to the press, Vice President Jallow remarked that The Gambian standard is up to par. He emphasized that despite this being the first time hosting such an event, The Gambia has garnered experience from attending OIC Summits elsewhere, ensuring compliance with established standards. He commended the Government of The Gambia, under the leadership of President Adama Barrow, for utilizing local resources in the preparations, dispelling misconceptions regarding external funding. He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Finance for allocating significant resources to the Secretariat, noting the substantial investment made to ensure the success of the summit.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), renowned as the second-largest inter-governmental organization with a membership of 57 states spanning four continents, coordinates the Islamic Summit. Consequently, dignitaries including Presidents, Kings, Sultans, Prime Ministers, and other world leaders from the 57 member countries of the OIC and beyond are anticipated to be in attendance.