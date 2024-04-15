28.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, April 15, 2024
Gambia National news

US doctors arrive for medical outreach

62
By Lamin Cham

A group of doctors from the United States arrived in The Gambia for week long free medical treatment.
The doctors are guests of Rev. Bidwell Mendy, head of the Calvary United Community Church.
This is the fourth time a medical team from the Global Health Organisation (GHO) U.S.A has visited the country through its partnership with the church.
The current team comprises 40 doctors from different professions. The free medical outreach will start at Brikama Jamisa Primary School, today Monday and runs right up to Friday.
The doctors were welcomed at the Banjul airport is a strong delegation from West Coast Region comprising district chiefs and alkalolu among others.

