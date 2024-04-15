President Barrow restores 50-metre restrictions on public spaces

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Gambia Government wishes to inform the public that His Excellency, President Adama Barrow, will restore the 50-metre restrictions on all public spaces across the country effective midnight, Sunday 14th April, 2024.

The 20-day Presidential moratorium, purely motivated by humanitarian considerations and consistent with the spirit of the Holy month of Ramadan, allowed citizens and members of the business community to peacefully trade among themselves in preparation for the just concluded Eid ul Fitr feast, locally called “Koriteh.”

In light of this development, the Presidential Taskforce assigned to free public spaces of all forms of encroachments, will immediately resume the clearance exercises nationwide. There will be no exceptions.

Therefore, the public is urged to cooperate with the Taskforce as the exercise is aimed at enhancing public safety, public health and infrastructure quality towards our common prosperity.

Accordingly, members of the business community who enjoyed this opportunity are reminded to clean up all debris that have accumulated over the past two weeks for the general healthcare of the public.