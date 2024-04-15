Information Minister engages UTG Journalism School, MAJaC

- Advertisement -

By Zainab Jobarteh

The Minister of Information, Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, last week embarked on a familiarization tour of the University of The Gambia School of Journalism and Digital Media and the Media Academy for Journalism and Communication (MAJaC).

Accompanied by the Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Information, Fanding Kinteh; and the Principal Assistant Secretary, Ebrima Sankareh, the Minister, with a keen focus on understanding the prevailing challenges and needs of these educational institutions, engaged directly with faculty, staff and students to initiate constructive discussions aimed at enhancing the overall learning experiences for budding journalists.

- Advertisement -

Throughout the tour, fruitful exchanges took place, with stakeholders exchanging insights and ideas on potential avenues for improvement.

While this visit demonstrates a proactive approach to empowering the future generation of journalists in the country, it also highlights Minister Ceesay’s commitment to nurturing excellence and professionalism within the field of journalism.

He assured these institutions of his ministry’s support to empower aspiring journalists and uphold the highest standards of professionalism in the field.

- Advertisement -

The Hon. Minister’s visit also signals a promising collaboration between the Ministry of Information and these institutions in advancing media and journalism education.