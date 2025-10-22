Senegalese journalist who ‘fled through Gambia’ arrested in France

- Advertisement -

Prominent Senegalese journalist and media executive Madiambal Diagne has been arrested in France following an international arrest warrant, one of his lawyers has confirmed to Seneweb.

Diagne, who heads the Avenir Communication Group, is reportedly implicated in a judicial investigation concerning alleged suspicious financial transactions amounting to 21 billion CFA francs. The transactions were flagged in a report by the National Financial Intelligence Processing Unit (CENTIF). He denied any wrongdoing but was banned from traveling abroad.

He was reported to have fled Senegal through The Gambia though there have not been any confirmation of this.

Seneweb