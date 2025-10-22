spot_img
spot_img
28.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, October 22, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia National news

National Youth Parliament elects new speaker

- Advertisement -
Oli 13

By Olimatou Coker

Upper Fulladu West youth parliamentarian, Jabou Sissawo was elected as the new speaker of the National Youth Parliament of The Gambia.

Sisawo was elected during the inauguration of the new Youth Parliament on Monday.  She secured 43 votes in the 64-seat legislature while her contestant Abdou Bah member for Serrekunda secured 18 votes.  In her address, speaker Sisawo pledged to serve faithfully, fairly and with integrity.  “I am committed to lead a youth parliament that is disciplined, transparent and accountable. Our debate must reflect the realities of the Gambian youth and propose valuable solutions to their challenges,” she said.  The speaker added that the youth parliament represents the voice of a youth generation united by commitment to accountability, good governance, civic engagement and national development.  “We must arise for a moment by conducting ourselves with integrity, by holding ourselves accountable and by demonstrating that youth leadership can be both responsible and transformative. And affirm that the National Youth Parliament  is a credible platform for engagement, policy, dialogue and democratic discourse.”

Previous article
GID promotes over 500 officers
Next article
Senegalese journalist who ‘fled through Gambia’ arrested in France
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions