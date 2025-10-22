GID promotes over 500 officers

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Gassama

More than 500 immigration officers have been promoted as part of efforts by the Gambia Immigration Department under the leadership of director general Ebrima Mboob to boost morale and service delivery.

A total of 526 junior officers were elevated from the rank of first class to chief inspector. According to the GID’s spokesperson Siman Lowe, this promotions take effect from October 10. He said prior to this, fourteen other officers were promoted during the director general’s nationwide tour while disclosing that another promotion is underway for senior officers from the rank of assistant superintendent to commissioner.

Lowe told The Standard that the promotion is aimed to boost morale, promote professional development and overall service delivery. He said; “Performance enhancement management is one of the key focus areas of the reform agenda of GID as outlined in goal 10 of the Strategic Plan. GID acknowledges the relevance of its personnel as key stakeholders to embrace its reform agenda, implement earmarked programs and activities and consolidate gains of the reform. It’s therefore of great relevance to motivate its gallant officers by increasing their status and align their responsibilities to their skills set to operationalise, consolidate and sustain the reform agenda of GID.” He added that the criteria used in the promotion is based on academic qualification, experience, performance blended with longevity and length of service as well gender. This follows a review of theoretical personal files, to inform board decisions for the promotion of each officer.

Lowe congratulated the officers while stating that their positive reactions on the promotion rekindle hope while affirming that no officer will be overdue for promotion without being promoted.