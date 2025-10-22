WAVE engage NAMs to support establishment of National Preventive Mechanism against torture in Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Women’s Association for Women and Victims’ Empowerment (WAVE-Gambia) organised a strategic and technical briefing engagement with members of the National Assembly, National Human Rights Commission, civil society and international partners to intensify advocacy efforts for Gambia to ratify the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture (OPCAT) and establish a National Preventive Mechanism NPM. The two-day event held at the Coconut Spa brought together government officials, lawmakers, local and international legal experts. The engagements aim to consolidate Gambia’s legal framework, enhance independent oversight capacity, and align national practices with international human rights standards. Participants discussed current domestic legal frameworks against torture, institutional, operational and legal frameworks imperative for OPCAT’s ratification, NPM establishment and consensus building. It also discussed the development of an actionable roadmap that will guide lawmakers, state institutions, civil society, and partners in advancing OPCAT implementation and torture prevention.

Halimatou Dibba, commissioner at the National Human Rights Commission said the Gambia has made significant progress towards consolidating its democracy by passing laws including the Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act 2023 to bring The Gambia at the same level with international standards adding that having a National Prevention Mechanism is key in ensuring that we prevent systematic violations.

She encouraged lawmakers to engage in fruitful discussions with experts and see the way forward in ratifying the protocol and ensure Gambia establish NPM mandated by law to further consolidate the protection of human rights.

APT representative Juvenal Babona expressed his association’s commitment and readiness to support the Gambia towards the establishment of a national torture prevention mechanism. He hailed Gambia’s strides towards democratic consolidation.

Serrekunda lawmaker and chairman of the National Assembly committee on human rights, Mad Ceesay, said in line with their lawmaking function, they will accord time and commitment to ensure the ratification of the protocol and ensure that an NPM is established in The Gambia.

WAVE representative Mariam J Ceesay stated that torture prevention mechism will significantly advance Gambia’s global human rights standing.