WCCI, GIEPA calls for borderless trade in Banjul forum

The Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Emerging Market Hub in partnership with The Gambia Investment & Export Promotion Agency (GIEPA) hosted a two-day forum in Banjul under the theme; “Trade Partnership Without Borders” to promote cross-border trade, investment, and inclusive growth.

Ambassador Chief Zainab Mohamed, CEO of WCCI Emerging Markets Hub, called for African unity, stating that the continent is “ready to rise not in fragments, but in unity and direction.”

She highlighted Africa’s history of trade and trust predating colonial boundaries.

GIEPA CEO, Ousainou Senghore, reiterated the significance of the forum describing it as a declaration that Africa is ready to rise. He noted that entrepreneurs are creating opportunities, and the agency is committed to creatE an enabling environment for business and partnerships.

Deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Trade Abdoulie Jammeh, underscored the Gambia’s commitment to regional integration and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The forum featured policy dialogues, business matchmaking, and exhibitions showcasing women-led enterprises. Leaders stressed that trade is an exchange of ideas, values, and possibilities, not just goods. The event aims to promote real investment, cross-border trade, and inclusive growth across the continent, aligning with the vision of a borderless Africa empowered by innovation and inclusion.