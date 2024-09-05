Senegal’s parliament rejects draft constitutional amendment

- Advertisement -

Senegal’s parliament has rejected a draft revision of the constitution put forward by the country’s new leaders and seen as paving the way for the dissolution of the opposition-dominated chamber. Lawmakers narrowly opposed the plan to suppress two consultative bodies by three votes after a heated debate late on Monday and broadcast on social media. President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who was elected in March, and his Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko do not have a majority in the national assembly. Presenting a draft constitutional revision that was likely to be voted down was widely viewed as a precursor to dissolving the national assembly.