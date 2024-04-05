Sheikh Ahmad Drammeh: A visionary, educator and spiritual leader

- Advertisement -

By Dr Musharraf Hussain

The writings of great scholars reflect their beliefs, worldview and scholarship. Their books show their wisdom and genius but the institutions set up by great scholars reflect their mastery in dealing with the human condition, good and bad.

One of them was Sheikh Ahmad Drammeh of The Gambia who I knew as a friend. Simplicity, service and scholarship marked this wonderful sage of West Africa. He exuded piety, love of Allah and dedication to humanity. That was Sheikh Ahmad Drammeh, a man of Allah who passed away on Thursday, 2 July 2020.

Sheikh Ahmad Drammeh, commonly known as Alhaji Banding Drammeh is a household name in The Gambia. He’s best known for his weekly radio programme The Muslim World, which he presented since 1970. He visited my family in Nottingham, UK and then I later visited him in The Gambia.

His educational journey started at a local Islamic school in Brikama. While with his Uncle in Brikama, he learnt the Qur’an, tafsir, Arabic and Islamic sciences. He also worked on the farm with other students to provide the livelihood for the family and at the farm, he would revise the lessons he had learnt overnight.

In 1964, he travelled to Egypt and studied at the University of Al-Azhar and obtained a BA. After graduation and the completion of a higher diploma in Libya, he set up a seminary, an Arabic school in Brikama, Gambia. This school has produced thousands of students who serve in every sector of this small country from the judiciary, education, banking and engineering.

Some of the major achievements of Sheikh Ahmad include: