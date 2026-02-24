Sillah assumes MOWCA chairmanship as Gambia takes lead in maritime governance

- Advertisement -

Press release – GMA – Banjul – The 19th General Assembly and 50th anniversary celebration of the Maritime Organisation for West and Central Africa (MOWCA) came to a close on Friday, 20th February, 2026, in a high-profile ceremony presided over by the Vice President Muhammed Jallow.

The event marked the formal transition of leadership with The Gambia’s Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, Ebrima Sillah, assuming the chairmanship of MOWCA for the next two years. The vice president’s presence underscored The Gambia Government’s highest level of support for Minister Sillah’s two-year mandate to transform the “blue economy” across the sub-continent.

The closing ceremony and golden jubilee celebration brought together cabinet ministers and experts in the maritime industry from 21 member countries across West and Central Africa.

During his keynote address, Vice President Jallow emphasised that Minister Sillah’s chairmanship comes at a critical juncture for African trade.

“The government of The Gambia views this chairmanship not just as a title, but as a regional responsibility. Under Minister Sillah’s guidance, and with the full backing of the presidency, we aim to turn our waters into a corridor of prosperity, safety, and innovation,” he noted.

Accepting the gavel from the outgoing chairperson, Minister Sillah outlined his roadmap for the biennium. Supported by the 20-nation delegation, his leadership will be defined by three “Anchor Projects:”

The Regional Maritime Development Bank: Finalising the capital structure to provide low-interest financing for port infrastructure across the member states.

Integrated security: Expanding the “Yaoundé Architecture” to ensure safer shipping lanes and combat piracy from the Sahel to the Gulf of Guinea.

Digitalisation and green shipping: Leading the transition toward automated, eco-friendly port operations to stay competitive in the global market.

The 19th ordinary session also confirmed a strong Gambian technical presence to support the new chairmanship.

The director general of Gambia Maritime Administration, Counsel Olimatou Danso-Malang, was also appointed as the chairperson of the Experts Committee, while Dr Paul Adalikwu was re-elected for another four year mandate.