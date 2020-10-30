29 C
City of Banjul
Friday, October 30, 2020
type here...
Sports

SK EAST-BI GOALKEEPER DROWNS

74
skBI
- Advertisement -

Tragedy struck Second Division league side Serekunda East-Bi on Wednesday when goalkeeper  Omar Njie drowned at the Fajara beach not far from Leybato, while the team was on a  preseason training.

A visibly shocked club president Joe Kalamba Sambou, cried as he explained the tragic event on the phone yesterday. ’’This is very hard news for the club and we are devastated. Omar was the one leading the training yesterday. Since last week we have been at the beach training. That evening just after the training he said he was just going to have a quick bath only for him to drown so mysteriously,’’ Joe said in deep sorrow.

- Advertisement -

The 19-year old was the first choice goalkeeper of the team having arrived on loan from Latrikunda Boys FC last year.  ‘’He was very much interested in staying with us permanently and only a few days ago he told me he was working on his permanent transfer to us,’’ the club president said.

He said the tragic incident has shaken the players who left the beach heartbroken and devastated.

Meanwhile The Standard understands that the Bakau police have visited the scene and are liaising with the club and the family in handling the tragic event.  The sad event has also attracted widespread attention among the footballing fraternity. Since Wednesday, hundreds of fans have taken to Facebook expressing shock and condolences to the team on their loss.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOlay Ceesay Sister of murdered Gambian-American, Hostess of ‘Sisters Show’
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

MINISTER BADJIE OUTLINES PLANS FOR YOUTH AND SPORTS IN WAHTAN-BI SHOW

New Youth and Sports Minister, Bakary Badjie has revealed that his priorities include finalising the youth policy as soon as possible and take it...
Read more
Sports

GAMBIA PICKS PROVISIONAL SQUAD FOR GABON…. concern over player availability due to covid-19 restrictions

Gambia Coach Tom Saintfiet has picked about 40 players, which he would trim to 23 for next month's double-header against Gabon. The long provisional list...
Read more
Sports

Brufut Multi-Purpose Center Plan unveiled

The official concept Plan of The Brufut Multi-Purpose Center was unveiled Sunday at the Strasser football field. The plan contains drawing and imagery of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

skBI

SK EAST-BI GOALKEEPER DROWNS

Tragedy struck Second Division league side Serekunda East-Bi on Wednesday when goalkeeper  Omar Njie drowned at the Fajara beach not far from Leybato, while...
oley ceesay

Olay Ceesay Sister of murdered Gambian-American, Hostess of ‘Sisters Show’

jinack

Jinack: ‘Paradise Island’ with no potable water

hally

Hally Mass Jobe: Fueling Gambia

momodu lamin touray

SIC CALLS FOR BOYCOTT OF FRENCH PRODUCTS

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions