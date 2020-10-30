SK EAST-BI GOALKEEPER DROWNS

- Advertisement -

Tragedy struck Second Division league side Serekunda East-Bi on Wednesday when goalkeeper Omar Njie drowned at the Fajara beach not far from Leybato, while the team was on a preseason training.

A visibly shocked club president Joe Kalamba Sambou, cried as he explained the tragic event on the phone yesterday. ’’This is very hard news for the club and we are devastated. Omar was the one leading the training yesterday. Since last week we have been at the beach training. That evening just after the training he said he was just going to have a quick bath only for him to drown so mysteriously,’’ Joe said in deep sorrow.

- Advertisement -

The 19-year old was the first choice goalkeeper of the team having arrived on loan from Latrikunda Boys FC last year. ‘’He was very much interested in staying with us permanently and only a few days ago he told me he was working on his permanent transfer to us,’’ the club president said.

He said the tragic incident has shaken the players who left the beach heartbroken and devastated.

Meanwhile The Standard understands that the Bakau police have visited the scene and are liaising with the club and the family in handling the tragic event. The sad event has also attracted widespread attention among the footballing fraternity. Since Wednesday, hundreds of fans have taken to Facebook expressing shock and condolences to the team on their loss.