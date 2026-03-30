Sonko says ‘economic criminals’ in Sall’s gov’t must be arrested

- Advertisement -

Ousmane Sonko, who was in Fissel near Mbour this Saturday to inaugurate his party’s headquarters, spoke about the country’s situation. He harshly criticised Macky Sall’s regime, particularly regarding the so-called hidden debt.

“Today, members of the opposition don’t want us to discuss the baseline situation. Because it concerns the damage they caused when they were in power. That’s why they don’t want us to talk about the debt,” he asserted.

According to him, those who put the country in this debt situation are pure criminals. “Those who did it, who didn’t obtain authorisation from the National Assembly, are financial criminals, and they must be arrested and thrown in prison. Until that’s done, it will be difficult for us to explain ourselves to the people. No one should be left behind; they must all face justice. Because this is serious,” stated the Pastef leader.

- Advertisement -

Regarding the legacy left behind by the Sall government, the prime minister instructed his ministers accordingly: “What I am asking of my ministers and directors-general is that wherever they go, before addressing grievances, they must discuss the baseline situation. Because the people need to know where we inherited this country. This will allow the people to refine their own grievances,” the head of government stated.

Seneweb