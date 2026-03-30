Religious singer Ass Dione arrested in gay probe

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The national gendarmerie, under the command of General Martin Faye, is conducting a relentless manhunt for delinquents, criminals, and perpetrators of homosexual acts.

Investigators from the Keur Massar Company’s Research Brigade, under the supervision of Prosecutor Saliou Dicko, head of the Pikine-Guédiawaye prosecutor’s office, have achieved another major success with the arrest of religious singer Ass Dione.

During a forensic examination of the cell phones of previously apprehended suspects held at the National Centre for Combating Digital Crime (CNLC) of the Gendarmerie, the investigators were able to trace this celebrity. According to exclusive information obtained by Seneweb, corroborating and incriminating evidence was collected against him.

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Following the discovery, made possible by the sophisticated technical tools of the gendarmerie, the officers of the Keur Massar Criminal Investigation Brigade (BR) contacted their colleagues at the Research Brigade of the Touba gendarmerie company.

For 48 hours, plainclothes gendarmes actively searched for the suspect in Touba, the capital of Mouridism, without success. Ass Dione was finally located in Dakar, where he had reportedly taken refuge. He was apprehended on Saturday by plainclothes gendarmes in an unmarked vehicle before being taken to Keur Massar.

The religious singer is suspected of being in a relationship with Pape Cheikh Diallo. He also allegedly has other same-sex partners who have not yet been apprehended, according to Seneweb sources. Further arrests are expected following his interrogation.