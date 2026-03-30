Credit rating S&P downgraded again

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Credit ratings agency S&P Global Ratings on Friday cut Senegal’s local currency sovereign rating to CCC+/C from B-/B, deepening the country’s position in junk territory. The move highlights acute refinancing risks as the government relies more heavily on short-maturity domestic and regional debt amid stalled talks on a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The downgrade follows earlier cuts to Senegal’s foreign currency rating in November 2025. It reflects the fallout from unreported debts totalling around US$13 billion from the previous administration, which surfaced in late 2024 and froze IMF funding since October 2024. Without concessional financing, Dakar has turned to pricier short-term borrowing in the West African Economic and Monetary Union markets.

Numbers paint a stark picture of fiscal strain. Senegal’s gross financing needs for 2026 are now estimated at 26% of GDP, up sharply because of the shift away from longer-term, lower-cost international support. Interest payments alone are projected to consume 25% of government revenue this year, leaving limited room for essential spending.

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Public debt has ballooned to between 119% and 132% of GDP, depending on estimates, after the revelation of hidden liabilities equivalent to roughly 25% of economic output. External debt service obligations remain elevated, with analysts noting roughly US$4.6 billion due in 2026, including commercial maturities that are harder to roll over at sustainable rates.

Middle East conflicts have added indirect pressure through higher global borrowing costs and energy market volatility, complicating Senegal’s position as it navigates the CFA franc peg within the WAEMU framework.

The deeper junk status signals heightened default risks to investors and creditors. It makes future borrowing even more expensive and restricts access to international capital markets, forcing greater dependence on regional lenders. This could trigger a vicious cycle: higher interest rates crowd out productive investment, while any further delays in IMF talks prolong uncertainty.