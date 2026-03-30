Touba – Caliph orders resumption of evictions and strengthening of Baye Faal control

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A major new directive from the religious hierarchy of Touba has just been made public. Serigne Bassirou Mbacké Abdou Khadre, speaking on behalf of the caliph general of the Mourides, Serigne Mountakha Mbacké, announced a new order (ndigël) aimed at reactivating eviction operations in the holy city and strengthening the role of the Baye Faal.

According to the statement, Serigne Mountakha Mbacké instructed Serigne Amdy Khady Fall, caliph general of the Baye Faal, to continue his mission of preserving the sacred character of Touba. This new order emphasises several points: strict control of clothing that conforms to Islamic precepts, the prohibition of the sale and use of products forbidden by the religion, and the resumption of eviction operations against settlements deemed illegal.

The areas targeted by these operations include the Ocass Market, the vicinity of the Grand Mosque, and the main thoroughfares of the religious city. However, the caliph recommended leniency for small, useful structures built as annexes to homes.

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Serigne Bassirou Mbacké Abdou Khadre also specified that compensation measures will be implemented whenever the situation warrants, in order to support those affected by these evictions.

Dakaractu