South Korean gov’t donates vehicles, other equipment worth over $200,000 to Foreign Ministry

BANJUL, 12 December 2022: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad has on Wednesday 7th December, 2022 received donation worth $200,000 from the Government of the Republic of Korea, at a handing over ceremony which was held at the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Banjul.

The vehicles and office items were handed over to the the Permanent Secretary and Head of Diplomatic Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Lang Yabou.

Ambassador Yabou while receiving the vehicles on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mamadou Tangara, said the donation will go a long way in easing transport problem within the ministry, and the gesture will further strengthen the bilateral cooperation that exists between the government of The Gambia and the Republic of Korea. He commended the South Korean government for their support and assured the Ambassador that the donated materials will be put into good use.

In handing over the vehicles, the representative from the South Korean Embassy, Conseiller Nawon KIM, said the donated vehicles and other equipment will help in the smooth running of the Ministry. She also said that the Korean government has been supportive to the Gambian government since 2017, adding that they are hoping to see more collaboration between the two governments as part of their bilateral relationship and international cooperation.

This year, the donation includes; office equipment, a 30-seater bus, two (2) Hyundai Sante Fe, and five (5) Hyundai Sante Fe (from last year).