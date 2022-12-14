Sainabou Mbye opens her defence in manslaughter trial

By Bruce Asemota

Sainabou Mbye has opened her defence in the manslaughter trial before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul.

Sainabou testified that she knows Baby Muhammed Mbye and was her younger sister’s son. She denied locking him inside a vehicle and never did anything which caused his death.

Sainabou told the court that she has never beaten or harmed Baby Muhammed and denied exposing him in a manner he had unnecessary suffering.

She testified that on the 4th July, 2022 Baby Muhammed was not under her custody but that of his mother and she never locked him inside the vehicle.

Sainabou told the court that on the fateful day, she was on the phone right from the time she left her old home at Sinchu to her new home at Brusubi.

She disclosed that before Baby Muhammed was placed inside the vehicle, he was having flu and chest pain which made her buy cough and paracetamol syrups.

She further disclosed that the reason she arranged to take Baby Muhammed to Dakar was that she was not satisfied with the way the boy was handled here in Banjul.

She explained that the doctor instructed that Baby Muhammed’s blood samples should be taken for test but was not carried out and they don’t have the equipment to carry out the test.

Hearing continues on the 16th December,2022.