$68M World Bank tourism diversification project launched

The Ministry of Tourism yesterday hosted fellow beneficiary ministries and government agencies and other stateholders to launch the Gambia tourism diversification and resilience project.

The project is funded by the World Bank through 68M dollar grant, the biggest such grant ever to the country. It came as an initiative of the government led by tourism minister Hamat Bah and colleagues who engaged the World Bank to come up with a strategy to put back Gambian tourism tattered by the Covid-19 pandemic and worsened by the war in Ukraine which affected all areas of the economy connected to tourism.

At a hearty launching at the Sir Dawda Kairba Jawara Conference Center yesterday, Tourism Minister Hamat Bah registered deep appreciation to all staff of his ministry who worked hard towards securing the project and paid gratitude to World Bank country representative Feyi Boroffice for her office’s diligence and her own passionate love for The Gambia.

Mr Bah invited the ministers of works, gender, finance and environment all of whose branch of government will benefit from the rippling juices of the project.

The Tourism Diversification and Resilience Project aims to assist the country by strengthening the institutional and policy framework, improve capabilities and access to funds for tourism related Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSME) suppliers, and enhance the attractiveness of selected existing but underdeveloped destinations as well as strengthen the sustainability of the coastal areas.

The five-year project will take a targeted approach to integrate gender and climate actions across components and leverage significant global knowledge and experience in tourism recovery, particularly related to building back better in post COVID-19 situations.