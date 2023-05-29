Spain gives medal to Immigration DG

The director general of the Gambia Immigration Department, Seedy Touray, recently received the ‘Silver Cross Medal’, the highest honour of the Spanish Guardia Civil for his commitment to migration management.

The award was presented to DG Touray at a ceremony in Madrid, Spain.

The ceremony was presided over by the deputy director general of the Guardia Civil Lt General Pablo Salas Moreno and graced by the head of the Maritime and Border Command Major General Carlos Crespo and senior commanders of the Guardia Civil.

DG Touray, a career immigration officer is recognised for his outstanding commitment and dedication to migration management and international collaborations towards addressing challenges in the sector.

The award also recognises his immense dedication to fostering and sustaining the long-standing bilateral relations in migration management between the Spain and The Gambia, especially between the GID and the Spanish Guardia Civil.

Speaking on the award DG Touray said: “I feel elated for the award and with no doubt it will further cement the already strong bilateral relationship between the two services.”

DG Touray won international admiration with his achievements with the United Nations Mission in Liberia where he contributed immensely to the restructuring and reformation of the country’s Immigration Services during the transition.

In his tenure, he has professionalised The Gambia Immigration Department making it one of the most respected in Africa.