Speaker Jatta highlights Barrow’s good policies at Africa Economic Summit

By Tabora Bojang

The Speaker of the National Assembly Fabakary Tombong Jatta has said the leadership of President Adama Barrow is committed to the ideals of democracy, good governance and the rule of law, and this is yielding positive dividends for the Gambia.

The speaker made This statement at the Africa Economic summit, currently on in Accra, Ghana.

He told delegates that the government of The Gambia has adopted a development model that promotes the private sector as the engine of growth.

“The National Assembly supports the government to create the necessary conditions for investment and today The Gambia has an active private sector as an investment friendly climate is prevailing. In the same vein, The Gambia Government’s development model promotes the private sector as the engine of growth, transformation, and job creation, cognisant of the fact that the government cannot do it alone. The government is also at an advanced stage of introducing the Public Private Partnership Bill, seeking to formally legislate how the government should partner with the Private Sector. This piece of legislation once introduced will ensure that Public-Private Partnership is promoted,” the former majority leader said.

He described these as favourable steps that other countries can learn from.

The speaker added: “All of these are made possible because the leadership of President Adama Barrow is committed to the very ideals of democracy, good governance and the rule of law. He has ensured that the policy and legal space is adequate and secured for investment to flourish, with independence of institutions like the judiciary and other oversight agencies. This is yielding a positive dividend for the Gambia, and it is for this reason that I urge all governments to make political will, democracy and good governance the pillars for economic growth and development in Africa.”