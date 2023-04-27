Last call for May Day Sports

The National Sports Council NSC has said tomorrow Friday is the last day for institutions wishing to register for the annual May Day sports to do so. According to the NSC, dozens have already registered but a few more places are still be available for those still wishing to take part in this annual mass sports event. The event will take place at the McCarthy Square on Monday. This year the event will feature volleyball which will start two days before the actual event, meaning this weekend. Regular features such as the tug of war, pillow fight and greasy pole are back.