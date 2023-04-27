Gambia to host sub-regional wrestling competition

Press release

The OlympAfrica Foundation, in partnership with the United World Wrestling (UWW), will be organising a wrestling regional tournament for the West Africa Zone to be held in Banjul, at the Serekunda East OlympAfrica Centre, from 28 April to 4 May.

Host Gambia, Senegal, Guinea-Conakry and Guinea-Bissau will take part in the weeklong event.

On the sidelines of the events a wrestling expert from UWW will offer training to the wrestling coaches, directors, and kids.

Event schedule

27 April: Arrival of all delegates

28 April to 2nd May: Wrestling training (9am to 1pm)

3 May: Wrestling competition

4 May: Departure of the delegations