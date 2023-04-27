GAMBIAN PROS IN SUDAN EVACUATED TO EQYPT

Two Gambian footballers playing in Sudan have been evacuated to neighboring Egypt.

According to a statement from the Gambia Football Federation GFF, Lamin Jarjou who plays for Al-Hilal in the Sudanese league has confirmed that he was traveling with his team mates in a bus heading for Cairo yesterday.

“GFF president Lamin Kabba Bajo, who is personally in close contact with Jarjou, was informed by Lamin he was in a bus with his club mates heading to Egypt via a Sudanese border town. Another Gambian professional player, Sellou Jallow is traveling with Gambian students on his way to Port Sudan. The duo is expected to find their way back home when they finally reach Egypt.” the statement from Football House stated yesterday.