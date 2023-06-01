Special Representative praises China-Africa cooperation in turbulent worldBy

Talibeh Hydara

Liu Yuxi, the Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs, has commended China and Africa for standing by each other despite the volatile situation of security in the world.



Delivering a speech at the 12th China-Africa think-tank forum in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, Mr Liu said China and Africa should cherish the cooperation and build on the pillars of peace and justice.



“The world today is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century. The international situation is in turmoil and global challenges keep emerging. Human society has once again come to a crossroads of history. As examples of South-South cooperation and global development cooperation, China and Africa should uphold the common values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom of all mankind and continue to forge ahead hand in hand in the process of building a community with a shared future for mankind,” he said.

“We need to continue to focus on the implementation of the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, leverage the strengths of local governments, business communities and the private sector, build on the traditional pillars of infrastructure, trade and investment, and unleash new drivers of growth in green, digital and health sectors to boost Africa’s industrialization and economic diversification and foster stronger internal growth drivers. This year, China and Africa will hold the 16th Senior Officials’ Meeting of the Forum to further align ideas, build consensus, innovate models, create highlights, address challenges and solve problems, and ensure China-Africa cooperation across the board.”



Mr Liu added that the think-tank forum has over the years promoted exchanges and strengthened relations between China and Africa, paving the way for mutual support and development.



“As one of the important sub-forums of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, the Think Tanks Forum has become a brand project of people-to-people exchanges between China and Africa since its establishment. It has strongly promoted exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and African think tanks and played an important role in promoting the development of China-Africa relations by providing intellectual support. I hope that you will take this rare opportunity to exchange ideas and put forward directional proposals and practical proposals in light of the actual needs of China-Africa cooperation and your own professional orientation, so as to make greater contribution to deepening China-Africa friendship and cooperation and building a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era,” he said.

As the Belt and Road Initiative clocks a decade this year, Mr Liu said BRI is in line with the AU’s continental development blueprint and has the potential to spur massive growth in Africa.

“The Belt and Road Initiative is highly compatible with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the development strategies of African countries. 52 African countries and the African Union Commission have signed cooperation documents on the Belt and Road Initiative with China. The Belt and Road Initiative has injected strong impetus into China-Africa cooperation. The Africa policy concept of sincerity, affinity and good faith and the right approach to justice and shared interests were put forward by President Xiduring his first visit to Africa as Chinese President. They embody the historical wisdom of China-Africa traditional friendship and chart the course for China-Africa relations in the new era. At present, China has embarked on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist country and is marching towards the second centenary Goal. Africa is speeding up the integration process and making unremitting efforts for strength through unity, development and rejuvenation,” he posited.