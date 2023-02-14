SS Institute of Creative Designs graduates 40 girls in tailoring, hairdressing, make up tutorial

SS Institute of Creative Designs established in 2017 to provide basic skills to young Gambians especially girls, passed another milestone in its journey, after it graduated 40 girls with skills in which they can now use to earn income. The girls were trained on tailoring, hairdressing and make-up tutorial.

The graduation was held at the Baobab Hotel in Bijilo Saturday and attended by government officials, veteran educationists, entrepreneurs, parents and well-wishers and marked in colourful scenes with the creative comprehension of the students fascinatingly displayed throughout the ceremony.

A handful of graduates had the opportunity to individually showcase their creative designs in fashion parades as they dressed up in delicate Gambian traditional and stylish attires with some made out of bags and banana leaves much to the appreciation of a cheerful audience.

SS Institute Centre Manager Suwaibou Fabureh congratulated the student’s for striving and commitment to excellence and urged them to make good use of their skills in changing the economy of the country.

The guest speaker and vice principal of the Gambia College Isatou Ndow in her address urged the girls to uphold skills education with seriousness because it is a viable means of generating wealth and a decent living.

Madam Ndow dismissed societal notions that technical and skills education are meant for students who are not academically inclined as misleading. “You have been given the best of gifts. So keep up your skills and utilise it to the best of your abilities and you will acquire a good life. There is no smooth sailing in life, challenges are part of life so prepare for it and remain committed to your ambitions.

The director of employment at the Ministry of Trade, Faraba Jammeh was among the speakers who congratulated the students and urged them to keep the momentum.

Director Jammeh disclosed that an estimated 150, 000 jobs will be created by the government in the coming years and large chunks of the jobs will be skills based.

He said the government has come to the realisation that the creative industry is crucial in the socio-economic development of any country, which is why the Ministry is committed to collaborate with all skills training institutions to seek ways to support them in resource mobilisations and other areas of concern to promote and sustain a youthful skills force.

The Board chairman of the institution, Alhagie M Jawo disclosed that since inception in 2017, SS Institute of Creative Designs has produced over 500 students in various skills which they are using to earn incomes and making huge strides in the skills market.

He said the institution is constrained by space issues at its current location and they are now seeking support from partners to help them construct new structures at its newly acquired land in Jeshwang.

Sally M Sambou was identified as the outstanding student in hair dressing while Sainabou Baldeh was awarded the outstanding student in tailoring and she received a brand new sewing machine. All the graduates received certificates for successfully completing the training.