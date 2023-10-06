S&S properties signs TikToker Fatoumatta Jobarteh as brand ambassador

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

Real estate giants S&S Properties has signed one of Gambia’s prominent comedians and TikToker Fatoumatta Jobarteh as its brand ambassador.

Miss Jobarteh, who is one of the most popular creators on Tiktok with more than 200,000 followers, will partner with S&S Properties to attract and grow its investment.

- Advertisement -

“This is a historic moment for us and we guarantee you that our team is willing to work with you. We hired you due to the trust we have in you and the good work that you are doing.We therefore look forward to the success of the MoU,” Ousman Darboe, admin manager of S&S Properties said.

Fatoumatta, who is the company’s first brand ambassador, said she is proud to be associated with S&S Properties, while expressing gratitude to the company for the opportunity.

“I am glad because this means a lot to me. I will do my best to take the company to the next level,” she added.

- Advertisement -

Fanta Ceesay, the assistant marketing manager of S&S Properties, expressed optimism that Ms Jobarteh will ably fulfill her brand ambassadorial duties and ensure the company achieve its targets and goals.

Fatoumatta is a rising star who is known for her comedy with her stage name Sajor Manneh ‘la musso’. She uses her platforms to create funny content with over 200, 000 followers on TikTok and at least 33, 000 subscribers on YouTube with 1, 744, 797 views.