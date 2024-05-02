Cuba prepares to celebrate International Workers’ Day

- Advertisement -

Press release

Cuba finalizes details for the parade for May 1st, International Workers’ Day, which annually brings together thousands of nationals and foreign guests here.

This 2024, the headquarters of the event will take place at the José Martí Anti-Imperialist Tribune in Havana, a scene where nearly 200,000 residents from five municipalities of the capital of the largest of the Antilles will attend.

In all the provinces of the country, the main squares are also being prepared to welcome the multitude of Cubans who will celebrate the 65th anniversary of the first workers’ parade, held after the triumph of the Revolution of January 1959.

Like every year, the May 1st International Solidarity Brigade will join the festivities, and this time it will be made up of more than 250 representatives from all continents.

According to the general secretary of the Cuban Workers’ Union, Ulises Guilarte, this Wednesday the inhabitants of the Caribbean Island will demand in the marches the cessation of the economic, financial and commercial blockade of the United States, and the exclusion of their nation from Washington’s illegal list of countries supposedly sponsoring terrorism.