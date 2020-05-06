Stakeholders Meet Over Fate Of Gff Leagues

- Advertisement -

Discussions have started among Gambian football clubs and the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) on the fate of the current leagues which have been halted by the Coivd-19 pandemic.

Ebou Faye 2nd vice president to the GFF confirmed to The Standard that the current season, like others in the world over, is facing uncertainty because of the pandemic. “In our case we have already issued some guidelines in the form of proposals to the clubs and discussions have started on them. Everything depends on what happens with the current emergency regulations which suspended gatherings including football matches. No one knows whether it will be extended or whether football matches will be allowed again before it is too late. But all these scenarios are being looked and any future decisions would have to be based on what is decided by the state,” he said.