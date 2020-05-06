30 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
type here...
Sports

Stakeholders Meet Over Fate Of Gff Leagues

28
ebou faye
- Advertisement -

Discussions have started among Gambian football clubs and the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) on the fate of the current leagues which have been halted by the Coivd-19 pandemic.
Ebou Faye 2nd vice president to the GFF confirmed to The Standard that the current season, like others in the world over, is facing uncertainty because of the pandemic. “In our case we have already issued some guidelines in the form of proposals to the clubs and discussions have started on them. Everything depends on what happens with the current emergency regulations which suspended gatherings including football matches. No one knows whether it will be extended or whether football matches will be allowed again before it is too late. But all these scenarios are being looked and any future decisions would have to be based on what is decided by the state,” he said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEulogy to Banjul
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

GFF To Get D25m Special Fifa Coronovirus Financial Assistance

The Gambia Football Federation GFF will get $500,000,(about D25 million dalasis)asFifa's financial assistance plan to help member associations to weather the storm during the...
Read more
Sports

Clubs Brood Over Gff Proposals

Football stakeholders are considering a number of proposals forwarded by the Gambia Football Federation, GFF, to make amends to the already devastated 2019 -20...
Read more
Sports

Sports Council Vows To Tackle Violators Of Emergecny Orders …

The national sport council the regulatory body of all sports in The Gambia has issued statement seriously warning any body, group or institution which...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

ebou faye

Stakeholders Meet Over Fate Of Gff Leagues

Discussions have started among Gambian football clubs and the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) on the fate of the current leagues which have been halted...
banjul city

Eulogy to Banjul

trcc

Dr Baba Galleh Jallow and Essay Faal: Conflicted characters of the TRRC

Letter2Editor

Letters: Manjang: the one who dared to be different

Standard place hold 1

Kudos to Army PRO Sanyang!

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions