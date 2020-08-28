STAKEHOLDERS OPPOSE FUNDING NATIONAL TEAMS FROM COVID-19 FOOTBALL FUNDS

- Advertisement -

Several members of the Gambia Football Federation have rejected any suggestion to fund national team matters from the Fifa and Caf relief funds.

Several audios and write ups shared on the GFF Exco and club president’s WhatsApp forum quoted some members as saying there is no justification for national teams to be funded from the fund. They argued that the GFF itself has been saying that national teams are funded by government so therefore it should remain the same.

Other contributors to the GFF proposal advised Football House to break down and explain who are due to be paid sitting allowance for which they budgeted D4million. The stakeholders further urged the GFF to clarify growing voices among football players some of who have said the Covid- 19 funds are meant for them, fearing that this can bring a misunderstanding between players and their clubs.

The GFF has said the proposals, which it approved in accordance with Fifa regulations, is being discussed by members as part of its consultation process after the failure to convene a meeting due to the pandemic and the restrictions on public gatherings. Football House said the Fifa regulations on the relief fund put emphasis on two main areas, namely the resumption of the leagues and relief against the Covid-19 pandemic and its effect on football.

However members of clubs and allied associations have announced they will meet tomorrow to harmoniise their concerns for presentation to the GFF.

The Standard also contacted a veteran sports financer who said with the introduction of the Sports levy m the Ministry of Youth and Sports has enough money to take care of national teams and therefore there should be no justification for the GFF to struggle with that burden. He called for vigilance on the part of the football stakeholders to ensure that they protect this life time opportunity to help themselves.