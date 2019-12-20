Standard Bureau Awards Night & Gala Dinner

With Patience Loum

The Gambia Standards Bureau’s “National Quality Awards” held their annual Gala Dinner on Friday 14th December at the Senegambia Beach Hotel

The event was graced by hundreds of guests decked out in their finest, with performances from ‘Kora’ artist Jali Madi Suso, and comedians Bright Stars entertainment.

There was a presentation of awards before the end of the night, the aim of which was to raise awareness on quality culture, quality management and consumer awareness by our enterprises.

Well hearty congratulations to the awardees of the 2nd edition of National Quality Awards 2017-2019.

First NQA Award 2017 level 1 – Unique Solutions

ISO Regional Award 2017 – Gambega

First NQA Award 2019 level 1 – Prestige Security

First NQA Award 2019 level 2 – Unique Solutions

First NQA Award 2019 level 3 – University of The Gambia (UTG)

First NQA Award 2019 level 4 – Medicine Control Agency (MCA)