Standard wins Most Tax Compliant media award

XlStandard Company Ltd, trading as The Standard Newspaper has been declared Most Compliant Media House of the year by the Gambia Revenue Authority at its 5th Taxpayers award ceremony Saturday.

The award recognised the company’s prompt and up to date filling of tax papers and payment of all taxes due in the year under review, 2022.

The award and certificate were received by Pa Salla Jeng, General Manager of the company from President Barrow with GRA CG Yankuba Darboe looking on. Online TV platform Kerr Fatou came second and West Coast Radio, third.