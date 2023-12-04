Star FM, TV gets new MD

- Advertisement -

A new managing director has been appointed at Star FM and TV. He is Kawsu Badjie, whose appointment took effect on 1 December. He replaces Sara Camara who has now moved on to head a new travel agency.

Badjie, 40, studied engineering at The Gambia Technical Training Institute and Mass Communication at Stratford College of Management. He is a seasoned entrepreneur and motivational leader with over two decades of leadership experience from various institutions in numerous capacities.

A veteran of Star FM, Badjie started work with Star Radio in May 2016 as an analyst on the Wake Up Gambia program, a job he did on voluntary basis due to his passion for advocacy. He served in the position successfully for two years, exhibiting insightfulness on Gambian affairs with impartiality which gained him recognition beyond the Gambia.

He moved to Capital FM as a part-time radio presenter and analyst in June 2018 for a period of sixteen months presenting the popular “SEN SUB-BA” and Talk to the Nation. He returned to Star FM and TV as a part-time radio and television presenter in October of 2019. He was elevated and co-opted into the Star management as a Logistics Manager and later Human Resource Manager for the institution.

“In recognition of his achievements, the Senior Management Team of Star FM & TV has with effect from 1 December 2023 appointed Mr Kawsu Badjie as the Managing Director Star Radio and Television The Gambia,” said CEO Alpha Karaga.

He assured Mr Badjie of the institution’s support in the execution of his new job and expressed hope that he will take the institution to even higher heights.

CEO Karaga also paid tribute to the former MD Sara Camara who he said served the institution diligently for a decade.