Kairaba, City pharmacies in legal tussle over trademark

By Bruce Asemota

Giant medicine importer Kairaba Pharmaceuticals is not happy with one of its competitors City Pharmacy over the latter’s intention to register a painkiller under the name “Dicloci’. Kairaba took the matter to court arguing that such a name is very close to its own ‘Dyclosa’ for the same drug.

Kairaba Pharmaceuticals is therefore seeking the High Court to stop City Pharmacy and the Registrar General from registering the trademark of the said painkiller tablets as ‘Diclosa’.

Kairaba Pharmaceuticals also contends that its products have been imported and marketed in the Gambia before City Pharmacy started importing pharmaceutical products into the country.

At Thursday’s sitting, a representative of Kairaba Pharmaceuticals appeared before the court presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh and adopted his witness affidavit statement and was cross-examined by defence counsel for City Pharmacy after which the case was adjourned to the 6t December for further cross-examination.